 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Got your ballot? We have a voter guide for you

The Nov. 8 election is approaching, which means voters in Southern Arizona are deciding which candidates deserve their vote.

The Star put together a guide to help voters learn more about the candidates. We have videos of interviews with candidates, guest opinions written by candidates, written responses to questionnaires, a list of who endorsed candidates, and links to news articles about local races. We’ll update the guide regularly between now and the Nov. 8 election.

The guide is available on the Star’s election coverage page at tucson.com/election. You can go directly to the guide with this link http://tucne.ws/guide2022 or by using the QR code.

If you have any questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Why Kathy Hoffman should be re-elected

Local Opinion: Why Kathy Hoffman should be re-elected

OPINION: "Horne’s campaign signs say “ban critical race theory.” If this weren’t so frightening, it would be comical. Banning a theory is banning an idea. In other words, Horne proposes to be the thought police. There is nothing more anti-education than this," writes Amelia Craig Cramer. 

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

OPINION: "As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems," writes Theresa Riel, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board. 

Arizona Opinion: Arizonans must put country before party

OPINION: "Party doesn't matter, preserving democracy, respect and decency does. Now more than ever, we need to put our party labels aside to do what’s right for Arizona and join the thousands of others in our parties to vote for Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State in November," write Tommy McKone and Alec Esteban Thomson.

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

OPINION: "I am a father of four, and if being a parent has taught me anything, it’s that what I say and do is a model for their behavior. I routinely see some PCC board members from the dais launching deeply personal attacks against other board members’ character. If my children said anything like what I routinely hear watching PCC board meetings, I’d be mortified," writes Greg Taylor, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board in District 4.

Local Opinion: Engel supports law enforcement

Local Opinion: Engel supports law enforcement

OPINION: "What I find so ironic is that, contrary to the wild lies being hurled at her, Engel is the only candidate in the race who has actually funded the police," writes Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. 

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

Local Opinion: Why Prop 308 matters

Local Opinion: Why Prop 308 matters

OPINION: "I’m hoping other young immigrants won’t have to make such agonizing choices. In just a few short weeks, Arizonans will be able to vote on Proposition 308, a measure allowing immigrants who’ve lived in Arizona for more than two years and graduated from an Arizona high school to qualify for in-state tuition rates and state-funded scholarships," writes Tucsonan Maria Verdugo. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News