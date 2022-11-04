Got your ballot? We have a voter guide for you

The Nov. 8 election is approaching, which means voters in Southern Arizona are deciding which candidates deserve their vote. The Star put together a guide to help voters learn more about the candidates. We have videos of interviews with candidates, guest opinions written by candidates, written responses to questionnaires, a list of who endorsed candidates, and links to news articles about local races. We’ll update the guide regularly between now and the Nov. 8 election.
OPINION: "What I find so ironic is that, contrary to the wild lies being hurled at her, Engel is the only candidate in the race who has actually funded the police," writes Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
OPINION: "Party doesn't matter, preserving democracy, respect and decency does. Now more than ever, we need to put our party labels aside to do what’s right for Arizona and join the thousands of others in our parties to vote for Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State in November," write Tommy McKone and Alec Esteban Thomson.
OPINION: "At the top of the heap, Trump-loving Kari Lake vomits the same force-fed horse pucky her employer handed her for 22 years. Now she waltzes into the political arena with precisely zero political experience, slick-tongued with high-horse arrogance, divisive talking points and one alarming new angle, to eliminate democracy," writes Tucsonan Pepper Provenzano.
OPINION: "I am a father of four, and if being a parent has taught me anything, it’s that what I say and do is a model for their behavior. I routinely see some PCC board members from the dais launching deeply personal attacks against other board members’ character. If my children said anything like what I routinely hear watching PCC board meetings, I’d be mortified," writes Greg Taylor, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board in District 4.
OPINION: "As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems," writes Theresa Riel, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board.
OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.