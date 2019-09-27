The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Roll back the calendar 25 years and what do you have?
A world without high-speed internet, hybrid cars or smartphones. A time when the word “cloud” referred only to something in the sky above you.
Much has changed in the last quarter century. One thing that hasn’t? The rules governing trade with two of Arizona’s biggest trading partners — Mexico and Canada.
The current North American Free Trade Agreement, otherwise known as NAFTA, was drafted with a rotary-phone economy in mind. These outdated rules don’t just make trading with our North American partners more cumbersome. They also hurt Southern Arizona businesses and workers.
Today, Arizona’s trade with Mexico and Canada totals more than $20 billion worth of goods and services, supporting more than 228,000 Arizona jobs. And much of this is centered in Southern Arizona. This is good news, but we are missing out on our full economic potential and the added jobs that come with that.
The time is now to update this decades’ old trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
Last November, President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came together to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a new agreement that brings our North American trade policies into the 21st century with a focus on what’s best for our workers.
The benefits of this agreement include more products being made in the United States; new markets for our manufacturers, small businesses, farmers, agriculture producers and more; and a more level playing field for American workers through improved wage and labor conditions throughout North America.
In short, USMCA means more goods flowing through Arizona ports, more products being manufactured here, and more jobs for Arizonans. But the agreement has languished in Congress, where it needs ratification from our lawmakers to take effect.
Mexico’s legislature has already ratified the agreement.
This isn’t a partisan issue, or at least it shouldn’t be. Both of Arizona’s U.S. Senators support ratifying USMCA, as well as four of the nine members of Congress. To the rest of our delegation, I respectfully ask: What’s holding you back? This is the right thing to do for both Arizona’s economy and Mexico’s economy.
This is a leadership issue. It’s time for all nine of Arizona’s congresspeople to stand tall, put partisanship aside, and do the right thing as Arizonans. We’re counting on you.
Earlier this month, we launched a new website, www.USMCANOW.org, that empowers citizens to join the discussion and demand action from Congress. The website provides facts and statistics, broken down by congressional district, about the importance of Arizona’s trade relationships.
The impacts for Southern Arizona are significant. For example, in Congressional District 2, more than $846 million dollars’ worth of goods were exported to Canada and Mexico in 2018. For Congressional District 1, that number is even higher: $1.4 billion. And in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District, nearly 7,000 jobs are tied to exports to our North American partners.
Speaking at a forum in Arizona earlier this year, Mexican Ambassador to the United States Martha Bárcena said:
“If people care about Mexico, they will vote for the USMCA.”
With Congress back in session, they have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take our trade relationships to the next level and usher in a new era of North American economic cooperation.
I encourage everyone to get engaged at www.USMCANOW.org.
With your help and action, I am confident we can get this done.