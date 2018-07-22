Doug Ducey (R)
Three years ago, Arizona was still struggling to recover from the recession and families were hurting. Today, Arizona is growing and getting stronger, but we have more work to do.
Since 2015, Arizona has added over 160,000 new jobs and over 300 companies have relocated or expanded in Arizona. Workers are taking home bigger pay checks and the last time unemployment was this low, we were renting our movies from Blockbuster.
With a growing economy and new jobs, we’ve been able to invest in what matters most—like K-12 education and public safety—without raising taxes. We’ve added 2.7 billion additional dollars to K-12 public schools. Per-pupil spending is up 10%. And districts across Southern Arizona are rewarding our teachers with double-digit raises.
But we need to do more.
I’ve pledged to continue increasing K-12 spending above and beyond inflation – and I’ll veto any budget that doesn’t do so.
I’m also committed to passing the Safe Arizona Schools Plan to keep our kids safe. This means more cops on campus, more school counselors, and improving background checks.
Following the creation of Arizona’s Border Strike Force, we have made 3,199 arrests and seized over $10 million in cash and tens of thousands of pounds of meth, marijuana, and heroin.
In the next four years, our goal is to expand these efforts with 24/7 police coverage in all border counties, new technology to connect police forces across the state, and tougher penalties for drug cartels and human traffickers.
The gains of the last three years show us what our state is capable of when we focus on creating a strong economy and secure communities.
I’m asking for your vote because I want to continue working for you to secure our future. A secure economy. Secure schools. A secure border. Safe neighborhoods.