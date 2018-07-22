Kelly Fryer (D)
Arizona should work for everyone – and I mean everyone. Right now, it’s not. It can, and I can help. I’ve spent the last 29 years in executive and CEO leadership positions in grassroots organizations, as a pastor, a seminary professor, and the owner of a consulting company that helped leaders across the US do what matters. Today, I’m the CEO of the YWCA Southern Arizona, which is part of the oldest civil rights and social justice organization in the country. When I got there in 2013, some members of the board weren’t sure that the organization could survive. I thought it would take 10 years to turn it around; it took less than 5 to grow our budget and program impact by 400%.
My specialty is walking into an organization or community that is in some kind of distress or dysfunction, and helping people come together over a shared vision to grow, thrive, and make a difference in its community. I don’t think there could be a more dysfunctional system than our state capitol right now, where I think many of our elected officials forget that they work for us.
Here’s my commitment to you: as Governor, every single policy I write, every bill I sign, and every budget I draft will be done through a human rights lens. That means people will come first. Arizona should work for everyone. Arizona should work for you.
I have a vision, I have a plan, and I have 29 years of leadership experience – and because I’ve spent my career working at the grassroots, I know what issues we’re facing. Read my detailed plans and proposals at fryerforarizona.com. I’d be honored to earn your support.