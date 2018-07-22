Steve Farley (D)
My parents were both public school teachers. They taught me my spirit of service, and that’s why I’ve served the last twelve years in the legislature. I have the experience, the knowledge of the policy and the knowledge of this state. I plan to be the next governor of Arizona, and finally lead as we invest in ourselves--in education, healthcare, the economy, and more.
I know our budget inside out from serving in the appropriations committee, I know our finance structure inside out, and I know when Governor Ducey says we don’t have enough money to make these investments, he’s lying. We have the money, we’ve chosen to give it away. I know how to fix this.
I’ve been on the legislature for twelve years, but my most important job has been as a dad. I have two daughters. As dad, I saw particularly for the last four years, the devastating effects of these cuts to public education. There are six counselors for thirty-two hundred kids, schools have a third of the computers they need, and they have ten percent of their classrooms locked away because they’re literally hazardous to inhabit.
That has to change. The only way we’ve ever invented to effectively allow people to lift themselves from poverty is universal, high-quality, public education. And one in four kids currently live in poverty in this state. It’s time to invest in ourselves.
This is our state, we can move it forward, we can invest in ourselves. We finally get the government we deserve. We all live in Arizona because we love this place, but we’ve had such poor leadership. Imagine what we could be with good leadership. We could be a light to the nation.
We will change this state and in November of 2018, we finally move forward.