The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I want to thank the Star for the excellent coverage given to our water problems, including Tony Davis’ front page article this Sunday. As a transplant from much wetter Washington State where I served for 16 years as a Water and Sewer Commissioner, I have followed the series with interest.

Arizona’s, and indeed the entire Colorado River Basin’s, water concerns should be of utmost importance to the Star’s readers. Water concerns directly impact all residents and businesses. Public awareness and education are needed to address the complex problems and prejudices which have led to the present situation.

There are many reasons for the present situation that must be addressed from different perspectives, which can only be properly addressed by an informed citizenry. The allocation of river resources has been premised on inadequate and outdated information. We now have the technology to provide, not real-time, but better time, information on expected river flows. We must allocate the river resources to re-fill the reservoirs first and then supply needs. All needs, including evaporation, must be addressed and appropriately met. Of course, the key word is “appropriate.” This will require negotiation and informed discussion among a full range of stakeholders. No one will be a winner. All stakeholders must be asked to sacrifice.

We need to understand and acknowledge that we live in a desert. As you fly over Phoenix or Tucson you must be struck by the greenery and little blue dots of pools throughout the area. Our description of growth and land use criteria must change to develop more realization of the benefits, and beauty, of our desert. The acknowledgement that growth is not always a desirable outcome is a big shift in public awareness.

Industrial and agricultural users are very important to the local and regional economy. We need to establish guidelines for their use and longevity. “First-in-time; First-in-right” water rights legislation does not represent effective or efficient allocation of a very limited resource. But the question of what would make a better allocation is subject to much necessary debate.

Groundwater regulation is required in Arizona, statewide. To allow unregulated or restricted groundwater use in any area of the state is just silly and not in anyone’s interest who is not presently using this public resource.

With this brief listing of some of the major areas of concern I am still encouraged that we will reach an agreement. Throughout the news coverage I have not seen any of the purely political adversarial posturing or blaming. There is more than enough blame to go around. The ongoing negotiations and discussions must be resolved. It is in all of our interests to reach a better long-term solution.