Lessons from Salt Lake County, Utah

After the Utah Legislature turned down supporting the initial effort to fund the Pay for Success program, advocates weren’t deterred. They put up their own money to prove to conservative lawmakers that this was a winning proposition.

While the strategy worked, the program is still limited and has a long way to go before it reaches the optimal levels needed by Utah’s at-risk children.

Still, there are lessons to be learned from the Pay for Success initiative:

* Sometimes a traditional funding approach will not work for your situation, so you must think of new approaches.

* You can show some state lawmakers all the data you want, but they won’t fund preschool. Be ready to do it yourself.

* Agree on a way to evaluate progress.

* Bring everyone together. Proponents must work side by side to make any plan a reality.

* Consider if you’re making perfect the enemy of the good. While a program may not be optimal, it may be worth it if it means getting something done.

* Be prepared to start small and build out the program.