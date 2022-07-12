 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Guest opinions from local candidates now in one place

We regularly invite candidates for elected offices to submit guest opinions about topics they think are important. You may have seen the invitation pop up every few days in this spot on the Opinion pages or read some of the 20 guest opinions we’ve received from candidates over the past few months.

In the interest of giving voters a quick way to compare candidates, those opinions now are available in a collection on our website under “Southern Arizona candidates in 2022 election share their views.” You also can use the QR code to go straight to the collection.

We’ll keep inviting candidates to submit opinions at tucson.com/opinion and updating the collection. If you have any questions, contact the Star’s Opinion pages at staropinions@tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Renée Schafer Horton: COVID is worse

Renée Schafer Horton: COVID is worse

OPINION: "In our family’s unplanned experiment – small sample size and all – the evidence is clear: the more vaccinated you are, the fewer symptoms (if any) you’ll experience if you get COVID," writes regular Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.

Local Opinion: Abortion bans violate Jewish law

Local Opinion: Abortion bans violate Jewish law

OPINION: "Overturning Roe v. Wade disallows Jewish women from following the practice of our religion. When abortion is permitted and sometimes - mainly when the mother’s life and health are at risk - even required in Judaism, legal restrictions and bans become a First Amendment issue," writes state Rep. Alma Hernandez. 

Local Opinion: Ducey's big lie on benefits of private education

OPINION: "As someone who has just finished her 49th year in public education, I agree with Ducey that every family should have access to high-quality education with dedicated teachers. The implied message in his statement is that private schools succeed in this endeavor while public schools do not. And that is just not true," writes Nogales resident Kathy Scott. 

Local Opinion: I needed every health care option available during my recent pregnancy

Local Opinion: I needed every health care option available during my recent pregnancy

OPINION: "I share the voters’ concerns, for I was recently pregnant. I had my second child almost four months ago, and watched with concern–bordering on panic–as our state Legislature passed laws during my pregnancy impacting the health care I could receive," writes Priya Sundareshan, candidate for Arizona Senate in Legislative District 18. 

Local Opinion: Let's find practical and immediate solutions to water crisis

Local Opinion: Let's find practical and immediate solutions to water crisis

OPINION: "Increasing the cost of water and changing water policy are the simplest and most cost-effective ways to address the water shortage. The knowledge and technology already exist. The money has already been set aside," writes Mike Carran, an Oro Valley resident and co-leader of the Tucson chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News