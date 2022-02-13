Heather Mace: $1.15 billion cut is cruel joke on Arizona’s children

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
This April Fools’ Day, children across Arizona may arrive at school to find that their favorite teacher has vanished. Or the bus that transports them home has disappeared. They may discover their favorite class has been erased from their schedule. Their prom and graduation planning committees? Canceled.
That’s because in less than a month, the Arizona state Legislature may force Arizona public schools to cut a whopping $1.15 billion (15.26%) from this year’s already approved budget. If our representatives fail to intervene, schools must begin budget reductions by April 1st.
These cuts would mean losses of $5.9 million in Catalina Foothills, $15.1 million in Marana, and $58.2 million in Tucson Unified School District, to name a few, according to the Arizona Education Association. Schools that can’t afford these dramatic cuts may close permanently.
Parents like me have watched our children persevere through three grueling school years disrupted by COVID. Is it possible they will face yet another interruption to their education, this time in the form of a preventable budget cut?
Yes, and it’s happening because of an outdated funding formula called the aggregate expenditure limit (AEL). This spending cap, which was adopted by the Arizona state Legislature in 1980, limits how much districts can spend on education each year, adjusting for student population and cost of living.
School districts had their 2021-22 budgets approved by the Legislature months ago, and have been spending that money accordingly. However, several factors have arisen this year that could prevent districts from accessing over $1 billion of these preapproved funds.
If you’re confused as to why districts may be blocked from spending their own money, you’re not alone. Here are a few reasons we’re in this predicament.
Proposition 301 funding now counts toward the AEL: When Prop. 301 was passed to fund education in 2000, voters exempted that money from counting toward the expenditure limit. When the proposition was extended in 2018, however, the Legislature did not exempt that revenue. Therefore, the $638 million generated by Prop. 301 now counts toward the AEL, making it appear that districts have “overspent” by this amount.
Last year’s low enrollment affected this year’s budget: When schools went online because of COVID in 2020-21, many districts’ enrollments plummeted. As schools reopened, enrollment increased. The problem is, this year’s budget is based on last year’s low student count. This translates to a lower spending limit this year than in previous years.
The AEL uses an antiquated formula: The AEL was created 42 years ago, when the idea of computers in classrooms was the stuff of science fiction. This funding limit has not changed with the times, and our children are paying the price.
We’re already last in funding: Let’s not forget that Arizona currently ranks dead last in per pupil spending in the nation. Can you imagine legislators cutting 15% from the budgets of schools that already receive the least funding of any state in the U.S.? That’s more than a cruel April Fools’ joke. That’s downright immoral.
While the factors impacting this situation are complicated, the solution is simple.
1. The Legislature must vote to override the AEL by March 1. They’ve done this twice in the past, and they can do it again.
2. Going forward, Legislators need to update or repeal the AEL so we can avoid this problem in the future.
Overriding the AEL requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, and the clock is ticking. Parents, grandparents and advocates for children, contact your state representatives today and ask them to override the AEL. Educate your friends and neighbors about what this vote means for our community. Get motivated and get organized.
Our children have endured so much during this pandemic. They deserve to end the year with the staff, programs and celebrations that they hold dear.
Legislators, stop fooling around with our children’s education. Vote to override the AEL.
Heather Mace is a contributor to the Arizona Daily Star and a teacher mentor in Tucson.