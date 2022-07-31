Heather Mace: A back-to-school wish list with impact

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Welcome to the 2022-23 school year! While the past two years have presented many challenges, I am excited for a fresh start with your child in my class.

Instead of asking you to purchase extra supplies for our classroom, this year I’d like to request something different. I ask that you try out the suggestions on this list, which have the potential to greatly impact your child’s education and well-being. These tasks may be more time-consuming than purchasing notebooks and pencils, but I believe they are worth the investment.

1. Monitor your child’s screen time. When it comes to screen time, both quantity and quality matter. A recent JAMA Pediatrics study shows that leisure screen time increased for children in all grade levels during the pandemic. Doctors noted that when screen time increased, so did children’s stress and worry, but their coping skills declined. Parents can help curb this trend by placing limits on screen time at home and providing natural consequences if rules are broken. Your child’s mental health — both at home and at school — will benefit as a result.

2. Head to the library. It’s amazing how requests for screen time decrease when there are piles of books lying around! Libraries are a free, abundant source of entertainment, and reading at home helps your child reinforce the skills we are teaching here at school.

3. Provide opportunities for your child to contribute to the common good. When children enter their classroom, they become part of a vibrant community where they are expected to pitch in for the benefit of all. By giving kiddos responsibilities at home like cooking dinner or caring for a pet, you can help them develop pride in their work and prepare to contribute as part of a team at school.

4. Research the current candidates for state superintendent of public instruction and your district’s school board. These folks make critical decisions about school funding, curriculum and teacher certification; in other words, they profoundly affect the quality of our schools. Find the candidates who are dedicated to fully funding your child’s education, and cast your votes accordingly.

5. Inform the office if you change your phone number or email address. This step may sound obvious, but schools can waste hours trying to track down families with outdated contact information. This is both a courtesy and a safety issue: schools need quick contact with families in case of emergencies or illness. If you change phone plans often, consider getting a permanent free phone number through Google Voice so the office can easily reach you.

6. Encourage folks to get their substitute certificate. Last year’s substitute shortage meant many teachers had to cover each others’ classes during their prep time. This led to burn-out and fatigue for both teachers and students. If you know anyone willing to work 1-2 days per week (or even per month) as a substitute, ask them to check out the Arizona Department of Education website to apply for their certificate. Adding to the pool of available substitutes will relieve a huge burden for schools and ensure seamless coverage of your child’s classes.

7. Let your child be a kid. All of us, including children, are tired from the challenges brought about by the pandemic. While it’s important that children work hard in school, they also need to relax and let loose. They need to get outside, run around, and forget their worries. School days are long and childhood is short. Encourage your children to be active, silly, and creative, then join them. After all, you deserve joyful play in your life, too.

If you’ve read this entire list, thank you. Thank you for being someone who roots for our young people and wants to send them to school ready for success. You are the expert on your child, and I look forward to partnering with you this school year.

Sincerely,

Your Child’s Teacher

P.S. If you simply insist on contributing extra supplies, please send Kleenex and Clorox wipes. We will never, ever turn them away.