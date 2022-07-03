Heather Mace: Brainwashing claims distract from school funding issues

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last week, I was excited to find my 2022 Arizona Primary Voter Election Guide nestled in my mailbox. I flipped to the Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate statements and began reading.

The position of superintendent, who helps schools comply with education policies and distributes almost $6 billion in funding to Arizona schools, is currently held by Kathy Hoffman. Her re-election blurb addressed issues like retaining teachers, investing in counselors and increasing technology for rural areas. I expected the other candidates to cover similar topics, but as I continued reading my stomach sank.

Returning candidate Tom Horne, who held the superintendent position from 2003-11, warned that “educators are indoctrinating students in critical race theory and other radical liberal propaganda.” He stated he will fight back against “all types of brainwashing” and promote “real learning.” Candidate Shiry Sapir promised families that she will oppose the “new radical woke education agenda” and the “political indoctrination, radical division, and illicit sexual content being sown in the minds of their children as young as kindergarten.” She ended her statement calling her bid for election a “statewide child rescue mission.”

There are many, many reasons why these claims are troubling. First, they are incredibly insulting to educators. I have worked as a teacher or teacher mentor for 16 years, and I’ve navigated the school system as a parent for seven years. The words these candidates use–indoctrination, brainwash, rescue mission–feel like a slap in the face to those of us who have dedicated our lives to helping children.

Surely these candidates understand that teachers spend most of their energy not on salacious scheming, but on foundational topics like classroom management and curriculum development. Certainly they know that kindergarten teachers do everything in their power to shield students from illicit content, not expose them to it. At the very least, they must recognize the important role teachers played in their own lives and development. When candidates ignore these truths and instead promote distrust of the very teachers they hope to supervise, we should all be alarmed.

More importantly, we must ask ourselves why they are building entire campaigns around accusing Arizona’s teachers of corrupting our children. The answer is simple: if we believe our children are in danger, we will vote for anyone who vows to save them. The real tragedy is that claims of students being taught to hate America or embrace critical race theory are distracting voters from current legislation that will truly jeopardize our children’s education.

On June 24, Arizona Republican lawmakers voted to approve HB 2853, thus creating the most expansive educational voucher system in the nation. It will offer every Arizona student $7,000 of taxpayer money to put toward private or parochial school tuition, with zero accountability to report student achievement data or demographics of families who receive the vouchers. Even if only current private school students use these vouchers, it will cost taxpayers about $125 million by the 2024-25 school year.

A decisive 65% of Arizonans voted against voucher expansion in 2018, opting for their taxes to continue funding the public schools attended by 1.1 million Arizona students. But while some candidates distract us with claims of student brainwashing, their counterparts in the Legislature are undermining voters and siphoning money away from public schools under our noses.

We all want quality schools in our communities, and getting there may mean having hard conversations about what should be included or left out of our schools. These conversations are important and healthy for our democracy, but they require us to think critically about which issues actually impact our children most.

As we approach election season, I urge Arizonans to pay close attention to which candidates are using their platforms to vilify teachers and what purpose it serves. Candidates who run on a platform of fearmongering might succeed at the ballot box, but they just may dismantle public education in the process.

Heather Mace is a contributor to the Arizona Daily Star and a teacher mentor in Tucson.

