Back in high school, did you ever read the classic dystopian novel “1984,” by George Orwell? How about Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Beloved”? Were you shaken by Elie Wiesel’s account of the Holocaust in “Night,” or charmed by Amy Tan’s cast of mothers and daughters in “The Joy Luck Club”? If so, consider yourselves lucky; in a few weeks, Arizona educators who teach these books could be convicted as felons.

That’s because if SB1323 passes the current Arizona state legislative session, it would be a felony for teachers to expose students to these books without written parental consent. This proposed bill, sponsored by Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, expands upon last year’s HB2495, which forbade schools from teaching any books with “sexually explicit content” without parent permission. SB1323, however, would go one giant step further by charging teachers who violate that rule with a class 5 felony. That means a teacher could serve a mandatory six-month prison sentence and lose her voting rights for exposing a student to Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew” without permission.

This proposed bill is just one of many targeting schools in this spring’s Arizona legislative docket. Topics like sex, gender, and diversity — hallmark issues in the nation’s culture wars — play an outsized role in this new wave of bills.

For example, SB1700, proposed by Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, would allow parents to ban books from a school if they personally found them to be “lewd or sexual in nature, to promote gender fluidity or gender pronouns or to groom children into normalizing pedophilia.”

SB1026, proposed by Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, would freeze a school’s funding for 36 months if it allows any performance where actors dress in clothing and makeup opposite of their gender at birth. And SB1694, introduced by Hoffman, would forbid schools from requiring “diversity, equity, and inclusion programs” for their employees.

While folks may debate the ethics, validity or necessity of these bills, their vague wording raises serious questions about how they would be implemented. For instance, if one parent labeled a book as “lewd,” could they ban it from the whole student body? If a boy wore a wig and dress for a school play, could his campus lose funding? What would happen if a high school teacher forgot that a short story she assigned included a brief sexual reference? Would we be legally obligated to send her to prison for that mistake?

Certainly, it’s important for schools to consider families’ educational preferences, but the state government should not legislate that process. School districts already have policies in place to vet and approve library books. They also have established codes of conduct to regulate content presented to students. The public elects school boards to oversee these decisions, and parents have multiple avenues to share their feedback with administrators. Districts don’t need legislators to override these existing politics; instead, we need them to address real educational crises.

According to recent data, Arizona classrooms are the third most crowded in the nation, our per-pupil spending is $4,200 less per year than the national average, and a staggering 27% of teaching positions are unfilled. Not only are the aforementioned lawmakers ignoring these realities, but they are actively promoting bills to slash the very tax revenue that funds Arizona’s public schools. If these tax cuts for corporations (HB2003) and individuals (SB1577) pass without a plan to replace that funding, the hit to our schools will be catastrophic.

Fortunately, there is still a little time to weigh in on these proposed bills. Constituents can make their wishes known by finding their legislators at www.azleg.gov/findmylegislator/ and asking them to reject bills that threaten teachers and jeopardize the future of public education.

Lawmakers have used our schools as playgrounds to engage in performative politics long enough. Let’s remind them of their real job: funding, staffing and uplifting the schools that educate Arizona’s children.