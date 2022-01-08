Heather Mace: School violence is always hard. This year it’s unbearable.

OPINION: "Just look around. Schools, churches and businesses are open. People are eating inside restaurants, flying on planes, heading back into offices, and complaining about winter visitors – many who stayed away last year – clogging up our roads. There’ve been weddings, funerals, baptisms and quinceañeras. Heck, I did a Christmas pageant with a gaggle of little ones, and the best part was overhearing angels and Magi argue about their arms being “so strong I didn’t even feel my shot,” writes Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.