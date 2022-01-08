Heather Mace: School violence is always hard. This year it’s unbearable.

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
A few weeks ago, I was sitting in a high school parking lot, gathering my bags to meet with a teacher, when I heard the announcement. “Attention, staff and students, we are going into a hard lockdown.”
I huddled down in my driver’s seat as the sound of police sirens approached; the teacher and I exchanged texts telling each other to stay safe. When we finally received the all clear, I blotted the tear streaks from my cheeks, took a deep breath and proceeded to my next meeting.
Every school lockdown I’ve participated in has left a queasy feeling in my stomach. This one, however, gutted me. It had been just over a week since yet another young man shot and killed his classmates, this time in Michigan. Even though teachers in that case had alerted the boy’s parents and administrators to his disturbing behaviors, he went on to murder four children.
So when I found myself in this most recent lockdown, my nerves, like those of educators around the country, were still raw. In a normal year, any threat of school violence is a heavy load for educators to bear. This year, it is just one more weight added to a mountain of stressors that teachers face.
Last year, while COVID-19 ripped through Arizona communities, our teachers completely reinvented their practice. They learned to teach virtually while providing endless tech support, caring for family members and battling illness. When they finally returned to the classroom, the to-do list awaiting them was staggering.
Teachers were expected to catch students up from a year of “learning loss,” address children’s social-emotional needs, and implement brand new intervention programs, all while forfeiting their planning time to cover for quarantined co-workers. They were asked to show patience as students struggled to reacclimate to in-person school, yet knew that their performance would be measured by their students’ academic progress.
Finally, while balancing all of this with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, teachers were reminded that at any moment a TikTok threat or child with a gun could shatter their sense of safety.
It’s no wonder that 84% of teachers report that their job is more stressful now than before COVID hit. And yet, many teachers are still hanging in there. Data shows that fewer public-education professionals quit their jobs between April and August the past two years than during that same time immediately before the pandemic. Educators love their students, but in a year riddled with stress and punctuated by violence, they need our support.
Parents and caregivers, you provide a crucial bridge between your child and the school. You can monitor your children’s mental health and seek help when signs of depression or anxiety arise. If a teacher reaches out to discuss your child, engage in that dialogue. Teachers often have to use noncontract hours to contact families, so when they make the effort to call, it’s time to pay attention. Sadly, the most obvious measure also bears repeating: keep weapons secured from your children.
District administrators can significantly lighten the load for burned-out teachers. Many districts are using pandemic funds to purchase intervention programs, but ask yourselves whether teachers have time to learn, implement and analyze data from yet another program. If not, rethink whether new initiatives can be postponed a year. Keep expectations manageable, and teachers will have more capacity to fully show up for their students.
Lawmakers, your job is simple: Stop micromanaging how educators teach, blocking voter-approved taxes that support schools, and requiring endless high-stakes tests. Instead, work on funding the extra-curricular and academic programs that help students feel less isolated and more like part of a community.
Be brave enough to start discussions about how gun violence affects our children, and constituents will thank you for it.
By taking these steps, together we can help teachers not only survive this school year, but perhaps even thrive.
Heather Mace is a contributor to the Arizona Daily Star and a teacher mentor in Tucson.