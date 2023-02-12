The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It’s difficult to utter the phrase “Social Emotional Learning” these days without eliciting a strong reaction. This term, otherwise known as SEL, describes lessons and activities that address children’s emotional needs and character development. However, SEL has faced growing criticism in recent years, leaving many parents and community members distrustful and confused about SEL’s purpose. Just what is it, and why is it being implemented in schools?

I knew relatively little about SEL when our district’s schools moved online in March 2020 due to COVID-19. On the first day of remote learning, my 6-year-old teacher asked students to create a calming corner in their home where they could take a break when feeling overwhelmed. Later, the school counselor showed the class how to use different colored crayons to represent emotions so students could “see” their feelings on paper. I quickly recognized that these activities–both examples of SEL–provided comfort and helped my children navigate their complicated emotions during the pandemic.

It turns out, SEL encompasses much more than just emotional regulation. According to CASEL, the Collaborative to Advance Social and Emotional Learning, SEL is intended to help children and adults “develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.”

A recent survey of 2,000 parents shows that there is broad support for focusing on these practices in schools. Over 90% of respondents endorse teaching children to set goals and believe in themselves, and over 80% said schools should help children understand their emotions and empathize with others.

However, when questioned about Social Emotional Learning by name, 49% of these same parents say that “schools should focus on academics and leave SEL to parents and others.” This highlights a growing disconnect between SEL’s stated goals and its public perception. Some critics have alleged that SEL is a guise for promoting sexual education, and Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has called it “a front for critical race theory (CRT)” and a “distraction” that must be removed from schools.

With such contrasting opinions out there, how can folks know what to believe about SEL? First, parents can simply ask to see their child’s SEL lessons. Chances are, they will find basic character-building activities, but viewing the curriculum can begin to alleviate confusion about SEL programs.

Next, they can examine data on how SEL benefits children both mentally and academically. The CDC found that “students who felt close to persons at school had a significantly lower prevalence of poor mental health during the pandemic” and reduced their chance of having seriously considered suicide from 25.6% to 14%. One study also reports that students who participated in long-term SEL programs showed an 11% gain in academic achievement.

The tools students gain from SEL transfer to the workforce, too. According to Forbes Magazine, the SEL objectives of emotional intelligence, collaboration, and flexibility are among the top 10 skills desired by employers in the 21st Century. Addressing these skills is part of a well-rounded curriculum that sets students up for success beyond high school.

Unfortunately, society also must consider what can happen when children don’t have the tools to regulate their emotions. The fact that America had 300 shootings on school campuses last year shows that the stakes for supporting students’ emotional well-being have never been higher. It is inappropriate– and potentially dangerous– to ask teachers to help children manage complex feelings without providing resources to do so.

SEL may not be everyone’s first choice for fostering students’ personal growth, and it certainly can’t be the only tool schools provide. But cutting entire SEL programs based on a handful of inflated criticisms is unacceptable. Our children’s need for social and emotional support won’t go away just because we ignore it. Let’s make sure students have access to SEL resources that promote healthy emotional development at school.