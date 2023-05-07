The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Years ago, I was tidying up my classroom on the last day of school when one of my fifth-graders strode over carrying a folded piece of fabric. She smiled expectantly as I unwrapped the hand-dyed pink and purple cloth to reveal a custom-decorated t-shirt.

Gold fabric paint spelled out “I’ll Miss You, Miss Mace” in wobbly lettering. Red sequins in the shapes of hearts and stars covered the body and sleeves. The shirt was much too small for me to wear comfortably and felt stiff with glue and paint, but those details didn’t bother me one bit. It was the most magnificent item of clothing I’d ever received.

Twenty-one years later, that shirt still lives in my dresser drawer, a reminder of the many students I’ve been honored to serve during my career in education. It is also a reminder that there are a multitude of unique ways we can show thanks for others, especially during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12). From schools and camps to businesses and places of worship, teachers are all around us. Whether the teachers in your life carry the title of educator, coach, mentor, or friend, now is the perfect time to celebrate them.

To show thanks for teachers and staff in schools, young children can draw handmade cards, create artwork, or write notes of gratitude. Older students might bring a teacher her favorite coffee order or share how a specific lesson has impacted them. While these gestures may seem simple, there’s a reason teachers remember them for decades. They are validation that all the hard work they’ve invested in students has been noticed and appreciated.

Words of thanks from parents and guardians mean a great deal, as well. Telling school staff how they have positively impacted your child’s life will fill their cup more than you can know. And of course, giving gift cards from places like Bookmans, local coffee shops, or the website Teachers Pay Teachers is also a fun and easy way for families to show gratitude.

Business owners can take part in this week by providing snacks, pampering products, or coupons for free food or services to nearby school staff. Neighbors can join in by donating gently used books and games to teachers’ classrooms, or clothes to the school’s clothing bank. Retired folks can show support year-round by volunteering with programs like Reading Seed, helping tend campus gardens, or being a guest speaker in a teacher’s classroom.

All of these gestures relay one clear message to educators: you are appreciated.

If you are not a current student or parent of a student, you can still take this week to honor folks who have played the role of teacher in your life. Was there a coach who kept you going when you were tempted to quit the team? Or a boss who put in extra time and effort to help you master a trade? Perhaps a family member encouraged your curiosity about cars or cooking as a child, and that hobby bloomed into a life-long passion. If so, it’s never too late to say thank-you.

With that in mind, and in true teacher fashion, here’s a little homework: Express appreciation to a teacher this week. For some, that might simply mean texting a mentor with whom you’ve kept in touch. Others may have to conduct online sleuthing to track down a former instructor and share words of thanks. If an important educator in your life has passed away, pay homage to them with your actions. Read poems by an author they loved or shoot hoops at their favorite park; honor their memory by keeping it alive.

Armed with this assignment, only one question remains: how will you show appreciation to a teacher this week?