Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This week, the community of Uvalde, Texas, was devastated when a young man shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school classroom.

This shooting — the 212th mass shooting and 27th school shooting in the U.S. this year — has reignited debates about the issue of gun rights and regulations. For those of us who work in or send our children to American schools, however, the topic of guns is always on our minds.

For as long as I’ve been an educator, guns have been a presence in my classroom. Sometimes I would hear that a student had brought an actual gun onto campus, and while this never resulted in the student using the firearm, the news always left me shaken.

More often than not, however, the impact of gun violence is what would seep into my classroom. It showed up for students who witnessed gun violence in their communities, but felt powerless to speak up for fear of retaliation. It hung heavy in the air when students shared stories of friends or relatives who had been injured or imprisoned for their involvement with firearms. Whole families could be shattered by a single encounter with a gun. Even though these events took place off campus, students carried the trauma responses of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and mood changes with them everywhere, including into school.

Today, as the U.S. faces a 97% increase in active shooter events since 2017, even folks who have never personally experienced gun violence are feeling its effects. According to the American Psychological Association, 75% of adolescents cite mass shootings as a major source of stress. Among parents, 74% cite school shootings specifically as a significant cause of anxiety. Teachers, 27% of whom reported symptoms of clinical depression last May, are now being pushed to their breaking point by this newest, heartbreaking attack.

The bottom line is this: Gun violence has taken a toll on our children, teachers, and parents, and we must do something to address it. Luckily, we don’t have to agree on one solution in order to make a change. We just have to do something, and there are a variety of actions to choose from.

If you are one of the 88% of Americans who supports universal background checks for gun ownership, contact your state representatives to share your opinion on this issue. There is momentum behind this bipartisan effort, and you can help carry it over the finish line.

If you believe that students need better mental health support, ask your representatives to vote to fully fund our schools. Arizona’s counselor-to-student ratio is the worst in the nation at 1-to-905, and we have only half the recommended number of school psychologists. With appropriate funding, we can hire professionals who are trained to identify students at risk for violent behavior before it’s too late.

If you think the misguided values of today’s youth contribute to mass shootings, search right now for a community organization that supports young men. Find a school, church, or sports program where you can be a mentor. It takes a village, and we need you to step up.

Finally, if you believe that arming teachers with guns is the only answer, there is a specific action I want you to take. Stop and listen. Really listen. Listen to the 88% of educators who oppose legislation aimed at arming teachers. Listen to the children having panic attacks during active shooter drills. Listen to the parents who drop their kids off each morning praying that they just survive the day. Because if you can really, truly hear their pleas for peace and safety, you will not dream of offering them a solution of more guns.

Guns have taken up enough space in our classrooms. Now what are you going to do about it?

Heather Mace is a contributor to the Arizona Daily Star and a teacher mentor in Tucson.

