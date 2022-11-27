Heather Mace: What millennials taught this Gen Xer about work

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

“I don’t take work home with me.”

“I only check work emails when I’m at the office.”

“I’m going to take a mental health day.”

When I first returned to work in education five years ago, these were the types of comments I heard from some of the millennial teachers on campus. I admired how these folks, born between 1981-1996, stated their needs so matter-of-factly. I watched in awe as they effortlessly packed up and left work when the final bell rang. But in the back of my Gen-X mind, a nagging question lingered: Are they modeling a healthy work-life balance, or just dodging their responsibilities?

You see, when I began teaching 21 years ago, I entered a profession that has long relied on employees to contribute extra, unpaid labor out of a love for our students. I eagerly complied, often working beyond contract hours to grade papers, call parents and organize school events. I wanted to prove that I was committed, so I copied the blueprint available to me.

Perhaps that’s why I became so curious (and a little suspicious) of how my millennial coworkers had reclaimed their off-the-clock lives. The more we talked, however, the more I began to embrace the lessons they modeled. Here are a few:

Time is valuable. Millennials understand that in many jobs, working beyond contracted hours amounts to volunteering. Since 43% of younger millennials hold a second job to make ends meet, they must prioritize the work for which they’re compensated. But more than just emphasizing time’s monetary value, millennials have reminded me that time with family is simply non-negotiable. Following their example, I am finally reclaiming this precious time that I used to give away for free.

Boundaries are necessary. For a generation that has grown up alongside cell phones and computers, millennials know what it feels like to be constantly “on call.” For that reason, many have learned to set clear boundaries around when and how they will communicate about work. While some may interpret these boundaries as poor work ethic, studies show that turning off work alerts after hours can reduce stress, negative thoughts and even insomnia.

The payoff is not what it used to be. Most Americans were taught that working non-stop would be rewarded with homeownership, a living wage, and a nice pension. For many millennials, however, this sounds like a fairy tale. Whereas Baby Boomers held 21% of America’s total net worth when they were 26-41, today’s millennials hold only 3%. Millennials’ college tuitions also cost two-and-a-half times more than Baby Boomers’, even adjusting for inflation. Since working themselves to the bone likely won’t lead to a life of luxury, millennials instead choose to make time for people, experiences, and their health in the present.

While I have learned plenty from millennials, they can also benefit from knowing when to be flexible with their work standards. Here are a few considerations:

The beginning is the hardest. When starting a new job, employees don’t yet have a toolbox of strategies and experience from which to pull. Figuring out a brand new job takes time, which may mean investing extra, unpaid hours during the initial months. Just remember, this period of time is only temporary.

Your values can guide you. Many of us pursued our chosen field because we wanted to positively impact people’s lives, and that desire doesn’t stop when the workday ends. If your values compel you to volunteer at a work event, make a special delivery, or stay on the line to assist a customer in crisis after hours, follow your heart and go for it.

Autonomy is key. Some folks find they are more productive during times that don’t correlate perfectly with office hours. If that’s the case, don’t let your own rigid guidelines sabotage you. Choosing to put in some off-the-clock work when you feel motivated just might save you time and energy in the long run.

I am grateful for the examples of work-life balance demonstrated by my younger co-workers. In fact, I think I’ll follow their lead and spend the rest of this beautiful day with my family. After all, as the millennial generation has reminded me, this time truly is invaluable.