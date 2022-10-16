Heather Mace: Why I’m passing on education vouchers

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Recently, the Arizona State Legislature passed a bill allowing all Arizona K-12 students to apply for vouchers to pay for private, parochial or home schooling expenses. While this announcement will cause some families to reconsider their child's choice of schools, for our family the decision is clear: We’re sticking with public schools. That’s because we’re content — and often downright happy — with the public schools that our children already attend. Here are a few reasons why.

First, public schools are affordable. Cost is a consideration for most families when choosing a school, and in Arizona the average yearly cost of private school tuition is $12,650. With this price tag, even if each of my three children received the average voucher amount of $7,000, we would still pay nearly $17,000 per year for their education. For our family, this simply is not financially responsible. Instead, we choose to take advantage of the solid education our taxes already pay for. Then, we invest in experiences that will enrich our children’s lives like travel, music lessons and extracurricular activities.

Next, public schools are accountable. They must submit students’ state test scores to the Arizona Department of Education each year. Then, they receive a letter grade based on those scores and other factors like English Language Learners’ progress and graduation rates. Notably, legislators removed any private school testing accountability from the voucher bill even though these sites will be receiving taxpayer money now.

Public schools also must provide services to any qualifying students under the Individual with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). While components of the IDEA act may be implemented at non-public schools, accommodations are not guaranteed. I appreciate that these legal frameworks create transparency and accountability for all our public school students.

Public schools are also filled with quality teachers. It’s true that as long as low pay and low morale contribute to a teacher shortage, some mediocre educators will be hired to fill open positions. However, as a teacher mentor, I have the pleasure of watching intelligent, innovative public school educators work their magic on a weekly basis. Public schools offer their staff ongoing professional development, and Tucson Unified is the only district in Arizona that provides a full-time mentor for every first and second-year certified teacher. I also appreciate that public schools pay their teachers on average 21% higher wages than private schools to attract qualified candidates.

Another reason we choose public schools is because they are a microcosm of our community. According to 2019 government data, private schools are among the most segregated schools in America. While white students make up 47% of students nationwide, they account for 66% of private school students. Conversely, low-income students account for 50% of America’s students, but make up just 9% of private school enrollment. Since three-fourths of voucher applications are from students who have never been enrolled in public schools to begin with, I don't see these demographics changing anytime soon. Until that happens, we'll continue supporting the public schools that serve the full range of folks in our Tucson community.

Finally, having children in the public school system means I have a voice in how our young people are educated. Public schools are far from perfect. Problems surrounding student behavior, too much testing, and a lack of certified teachers are real and serious issues. However, having a front-row seat at our public schools means I can more easily identify and work to address these problems. This might include writing grants for school equipment, discussing curriculum concerns with the principal, or volunteering for the PTO. When folks invest in their public school districts, they are more inclined to notice and correct the practices that don’t serve our students.

There are many factors to take into account when choosing a school, and families must carefully consider their options. But even with the allure of vouchers to sway us, our family will stick with public schools.