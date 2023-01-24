 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Help find a solution to Arizona's water crisis

The water situation in Arizona needs urgent attention.

The Arizona Legislature is now in session and legislators will have to make choices about our water future, including how to spend more than $1 billion set aside last legislative session.

The public should be part of this conversation. We’d like to hear from local residents, legislators, hydrologists, farmers, engineers, historians, business owners and anyone else who can help guide the conversation. If you have any thoughts on what should be done, please let us know.

You can submit guest opinions and letters to the editor at tucson.com/opinion. If you have any questions, contact us at staropinions@tucson.com.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.

