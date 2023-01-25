Help find a solution to Arizona's water crisis

The water situation in Arizona needs urgent attention.

The Arizona Legislature is now in session and legislators will have to make choices about our water future, including how to spend more than $1 billion set aside last legislative session.

The public should be part of this conversation. We’d like to hear from local residents, legislators, hydrologists, farmers, engineers, historians, business owners and anyone else who can help guide the conversation. If you have any thoughts on what should be done, please let us know.