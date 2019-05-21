A couple of Wednesdays ago, the educators at my school wore red. This was by no means a new thing. Many of us have worn red every Wednesday for over a year, but this Wednesday it was particularly noticeable. There was red everywhere. One parent questioned a colleague. “What is all the red for? I thought that was over.”
Largely, that is the problem. Most citizens believe that the issues that caused the walkout last year were addressed and solved, and that the mission of the #RedForEd movement was accomplished. Sadly, that is not how it works in Arizona. The mission is never accomplished, and educators must fight tooth and nail, every year, every day of the legislative session, to make sure the students in public schools are not forgotten.
Ideally, the Arizona state budget should be completed in March or April. Clearly, that was not the case this year. The biggest job of the state Legislature was put off in favor of making lemonade the state drink and ensuring the legality of nunchucks.
Why was the budget work deferred for so long? The last day of school is coming up. Perhaps legislators were anxious to avoid another walkout. In the meantime, teachers have had to sign contracts with contingency language for next year, with no guarantee what their income will be.
In what other profession are practitioners required to commit to working for the subsequent year without knowing how much they will be paid? Is there another job where professionals are required to pay “liquidated damages,” sometimes to the tune of thousands of dollars, if they find another job that pays better or has better working conditions? Where the certificate that they have earned and paid for hangs in the balance if they decide to break their contract?
The Arizona House and Senate Republicans are crafting the new state budget. What is in the budget is a mystery.Are the raises for educators that Gov. Doug Ducey promised last year fully funded? Is the critical District Additional Assistance (DAA, otherwise known as “soft capital”) included? We don’t know. What we do know is that House and Senate Democrats do not plan to support the GOP spending plan, and the plan may not even have the support of all GOP members. Since there are only 31 Republicans in the 60-member House, the slim GOP majority can’t afford to lose even one vote.
So, to the citizens who are wondering why educators are wearing red again, no, it is not over. Many of the legislators who won elections in November 2018 ran with the promise of more funding for public schools.
Educators will continue hold legislators accountable, and to advocate for their students. Every student should have the opportunity to go to adequately funded local public schools, assured that each school has the best possible teachers and paraprofessionals, safe facilities, and up-to-date tools and curriculum.
Please join us in making sure that the children of Arizona are not forgotten.