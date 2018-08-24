On Aug. 16, the Arizona Daily Star was one of 360 newspapers that ran editorials decreeing that the free press is not the enemy of the people. Is that like saying that water is wet? No American with a measurable IQ believes otherwise.
But just the fact that such a large number of newspapers can coordinate their anti-Trump screeds speaks volumes. Half of America thinks that much of our media is biased in favor of leftist ideology, and this kind of coordinated group-think does not help alleviate our fears. And let’s be clear, we are talking about the editorial page, not news reporting.
The Star gets on the soap box to righteously declare that journalists hold dear the First Amendment. Of course they do and all Americans do. So what the heck is the issue? The answer is Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America. Certainly the Star’s Editorial Board and all of us can agree on that? They say that we must “unwaveringly reject Trump’s slander” because he “weaponizes and perverts the very concept of truth,” he “holds the American people hostage to his whim, to his control, to his reality … through secrecy and deception” and he seeks to “fracture public trust.” This level of vitriol is incredible.
The Star has demonstrated with its own words that it has lost all objectivity.
With all that being said, the Star’s real issue is the president’s continuing accusations of “fake news.” Like any American, Mr. Trump can claim “fake news” — meaning he calls out an individual reporter when he thinks what was written/said is not true. And when the president believes that a majority of reporters from any given news organization are disingenuous, he labels the outlet “fake.”
Does he routinely attack conservative-leaning media? No. I’m not seeing an attack on the First Amendment here, and neither should you.
The Star is also concerned that Trump doesn’t make a distinction for local journalism when disparaging the New York Times, CNN and other national news outlets. Why should he when our local paper editorializes as it does? The Star is fair game. Don’t play the victim.
You did get one thing right in your editorial: I do have a dog in this fight.