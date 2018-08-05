He dropped bombs over Europe in WWII and then the big one in Japan. His mother’s maiden name was Enola Gay. But I’ll bet you didn’t know the first thing he ever released from an airplane was Baby Ruth candy bars, and that was over sunny beaches and fairs in Florida. He was just 12 years old.
His name was Paul Tibbets, and I got to know him over the internet a few years before he died in 2007 at age 92. He signed photographs for me about his bomb drop over Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. I was captivated by his grace.
In 1975, I worked in Congress on Capitol Hill. At that time, the B-29 cockpit of the Enola Gay was on display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, just down the Mall from my office.
When I stood on the deck of that powerful machine, I was filled with emotion, captivated by the history of this antiquity of combat and fascinated by what must have been an array of personalities and characters that flew such a war device. How their minds, syncopating with their hearts, fought with their spiritual souls while fulfilling a presidential order producing the most significant man-made loss-of-life event in history.
It was a summer night with a warm, humid breeze. Clumps of rich cotton ball clouds rollicked in the night sky. A soft crescent moon backlit the horizon. At 0245 dark time, Dimples Eight Two was cleared for takeoff. Tibbets used the entire 2-mile runway for the overloaded B-29 to power up. He could see Tinian Island’s jagged coral edge with whitecaps lapping up, as six wheels lifted off the airstrip at 155 mph. In less than 10 minutes he was over Saipan, where my dad, a Navy Seabee, slept, I pray, blissfully.
Six hours later, he was flying six miles above Hiroshima, 30,700 feet, at 330 mph. The day took over the heavens as brilliant summer morning sun gleamed off the pasty-colored urban structures below. In Hiroshima it was 8:15 a.m. plus 17 seconds when the 9,000 pound “Little Boy,” a uranium atomic bomb, tumbled out of the bomb-bay doors. Tibbets, the perfectionist, was off by only 17 seconds from the mission plan.
Just 44.4 seconds after the drop, the bomb exploded at 1,890 feet above the T Bridge “aiming point” with atom-splitting wrath. The arresting flash dimmed the sun as a bright florid cloud fumed upward above the dying city. Nearly 5 square miles had been laid waste. The blinding glare of the bomb blast was equal to the intensity of 10 suns. The inner temperature calculated to be 100,000,000 degrees Fahrenheit. In that moment of human tragedy, the world changed forever.
The shock wave took nearly a minute to sluice over them at the speed of sound, approximately 9 miles from the explosion. And there it was, the monstrous, malevolent, plum-tinted mushroom cloud rising to a height of 45,000 feet. It boiled up into the heavens, alive, breathing and clawing for air.
President Truman fatefully issued a warning, before the bombings, that if Japan did not surrender immediately, “prompt and utter destruction” of Japan would occur. The Japanese refused.
Tibbets satisfied his direct presidential order. The human tragedy of war is a hard-learned lesson.