Jim Click, Jr. and Humberto Lopez: UA has a great leader in President Robbins

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers.
Like many of you, as longtime Tucsonans and supporters of The University of Arizona, it pains us to see the fall semester kickoff without football under the bright lights at Arizona Stadium. But the university is more than football, tailgates and fall sports. It’s one of the catalysts that drives Southern Arizona and is a world-class institution that produces some of the best and brightest graduates from anywhere in the world and some of the most important research, studies, and often, breakthroughs in a variety of fields. And during these unprecedented times, we are grateful that the university is being led by President Robert “Bobby” Robbins.
COVID-19 didn’t just postpone college athletics this fall. It also threatened in-person instruction, not only here but at most universities and colleges, big and small, across the country.
This presented some challenges as the university approached its fall semester, and the steps taken by Robbins to address them were informed by a comprehensive strategy that included the input and insights from some of our community’s best and brightest.
His openness and straight talk, combined with his compassion, produced a plan that allows students, faculty and everyone involved with the university to move forward.
This is what leadership looks like.
Sometimes leadership means making tough decisions. As business owners, we have faced our own challenges over the years. Through times of economic uncertainty and other threats to business success, we’ve had to make difficult decisions that we know weren’t popular with everybody.
But what always drives our responses to crises is a focus on how they will contribute to long-term success, not only for our businesses but for our many stakeholders as well; our employees, customers and communities. Robbins has shown strong and steady resolve during this challenging time.
While the pandemic has thrust us all into unchartered territory, his experience as a world-renown cardiac surgeon has equipped him for making decisions based on the best information available and what’s in the best interests of those he serves.
Under the leadership of Robbins, the university is preparing to open this Monday.
This decision, informed by a host of experts including former U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona, M.D., activates the university’s new science-based Test, Trace, Treat initiative, a model that other academic institutions are starting to look into for their own campuses.
With frequent testing and isolation of any students who may become infected, the UA can keep people safe while still conducting in-person instruction, operating research labs, and restoring a sense of campus community that is such an important part of college life.
At the same time, these decisions also allow those who feel safest learning from home or other settings to do so, while still gaining knowledge and engaging in the life of the university.
We’re confident that the University of Arizona is prepared for any challenge it faces. And we’re thankful that we have Robbins at the helm, demonstrating a Bear Down spirit to solve problems in a real, responsible and reliable way.
Jim Click, Jr. is president of the Jim Click Automotive Team and president of the Click Family Foundation. Humberto S. Lopez is president of HSL Properties, Inc. and president of the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation.
