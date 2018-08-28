When I started as a full-time staffer in Sen. John McCain’s office, it was the fall of 1990 and we were in the throes of the Senate Ethics Committee investigation, the so-called Keating Five scandal. Later, it became clear to me that the name was a misnomer — with Sens. John Glenn and McCain having been exonerated, it should have been called the Keating Three. But then it would have been three Democrats, and so I had my first lesson in partisan politics under my belt.
But I had other important lessons to learn. Some came from other staff members. Mark Buse, who later became John’s staff director at the Commerce Committee and chief of staff, explained the following. “The Senate is a unique place. It survives on tradition and comity. When you understand why Jesse Helms and Howard Metzenbaum (two ideological polar extremes) play equally important roles in this body, and treat each other with respect, then you’ll understand this place.”
Three vignettes:
One day, I got some terrible news from back home. I determined I would not let it impact me or my work. Word got to McCain. “Son, your family needs you right now. This place will take care of itself.” The words cut deep into my soul. He was the only person in the world who could have convinced me to take a few days off, and I will always be grateful to him for doing that. As I walked out, he said, “Johnny, today is better than yesterday. Tomorrow will be better than today.” I couldn’t help but think that these were words he must have told himself for 5½ years in Vietnam.
The phone at my desk rang. It was a woman from Arizona who had been touring in Washington, D.C., and had unexpectedly gone into labor. The child had severe brain trauma and they weren’t sure how long he would live.
“The airline won’t let us fly back to Arizona without a ventilator and a nurse. We can’t afford either one, but we also can’t afford to keep staying in our hotel,” she explained. The airline confirmed what she told me. I approached the senator: “Call Cindy.” His wife ran the Arizona Volunteer Medical Team.
“Our pilot will call you within the hour,” she said. “We’ve got a ventilator and a nurse, we’ll be there tomorrow,” the pilot told me. And thus, at the McCains’ expense, this family made it home.
I was embarrassed. I had walked over to the senator’s office to discuss an issue and found him screaming into the speaker phone, “Good job, Jack! You went poopy on the potty!”
Fifteen years later, I was attending a dinner with McCain. My wife called. “Honey, Levi just went poopy on the potty. Could you give him some praises please? I stepped out of the dining room and mimicked the senator. Later in the evening, I explained to him what the call was about. We chuckled.
A lot will be said about Sen. John McCain in the days to come. He was a hero. He was a statesman. A politician. A maverick. I’ve also heard unkind and untrue things said about him. I have more stories and memories to cherish about a man who to me was heroic yet humble, fearless yet compassionate, courageous, dedicated and as patriotic as they come.
Godspeed, Sen. McCain. Thank you for the lessons you taught me. You were one of a kind.