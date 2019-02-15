A landmark report issued by the United Nations last October unequivocally warns that the world stands on the brink of imminent failure in holding global warming to “acceptable” levels, and that nations must take unprecedented action over the next decade to avert global catastrophe.
On the heels of that report, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued her Green New Deal resolution to tackle climate change. Ocasio-Cortez is indeed a dynamo, as she has already secured appointments to two powerful congressional committees, the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Financial Services Committee. While she led a sit-in at House Minority Leader Nancy Peolsi’s office last November to protest global warming, she made it clear that she was indeed backing Pelosi to become Speaker. The collegiality between Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi is underscored by the fact that she was invited by Pelosi to join the recently created House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis but opted out as she is already on the Subcommittee on the Environment of the House Reform and Oversight Committee.
The Green New Deal resolution calls for the federal government to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emission over a 10-year period with a “fair and just transition” to a sustainable environment, including millions of high-wage jobs, universal health care and affordable housing, and economic security for all Americans.
A major criticism is that the proposal, which is presently simply a conceptual statement, needs to the fleshed out. For example, what specific actions are needed to accomplish this radical transformation, what provisions will be made to ensure that polluting businesses and their workers can transition to environmentally friendly focuses without experiencing undue economic hardship, and finally, how will all of this be financed without bankrupting our country?
I also believe that inclusion of national health insurance and guaranteed living wage jobs for everyone constitutes overreach and substantially weakens the resolution in terms of political viability. Far better to “stick to the knitting” and focus on developing specific proposals for implementing the resolution’s major thrust, which should be to radically transform our nation’s economic infrastructure within the very short time frame to drastically curtail our oversized contribution to escalating global climate change. I also believe that the proposed 10-year period is insufficient to accomplish the major transformations embodied in the resolution. Instead, I would propose a series of 5-10-15 year targets, accompanied by substantive goals to be accomplished within each target period.
Realistically, it is extremely doubtful that legislation containing key points presented by the Green New Deal will be passed during the remainder of Trump’s presidency, given the fact that the GOP controls the Senate and that our president staunchly refuses to accept the reality of global climate change.
Taking the above cited reservations into account, I firmly believe that a grounded Green New Deal resolution could indeed provide an extremely persuasive rallying point for the Democratic Party with an eye toward 2020.
Already, all major presidential hopefuls have embraced the resolution, and recent polls conducted by Yale and another major university indicate that 80 percent of respondents were essentially in accord with the premise that rapid and decisive action is required to effectively address environment threats posed by escalating climate change.
Indeed, I believe a grounded and substantive resolution for dramatically curtailing our nation’s contribution to global climate change would draw strong bipartisan support in next year’s elections.