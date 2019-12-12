The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Controversy is once again swirling around the federal grant money that Pima County receives under the Operation Stonegarden (OPSG) program. After considering turning down the grant, Pima County decided to take the money while submitting an application to alter the distribution of funds by diverting some from law enforcement to humanitarian aid.
The OPSG program is administered under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The grants are made available to agencies in states that border both Mexico and Canada. The Homeland Security Grants website says, "OPSG funds must be used to increase operational capabilities of Federal, State, local, Tribal, and territorial law enforcement, promoting a layered, coordinated approach to law enforcement within United States Border States and territories."
The grant to Pima County in 2018 was $1.8 million. That's a lot of money considering that the entire program only dispersed a total of $85 million in fiscal year 2018.
The grants go to law enforcement agencies, and in Pima County that would be the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The bulk of the money goes to paying overtime to employees, mostly Sheriffs Deputy's. Funds also go to travel expenses and equipment.
The controversy lies in the distribution of the funds. FEMA sent out a memo stating that some of money in these grants may be spent on humanitarian aid, pending evaluation and approval. Pima County applied to divert $200,000 from overtime pay to humanitarian aid, specifically to reimburse itself for money it spent on converting the juvenile detention facility to temporary housing for migrants.
Administrator Huckelberry made the application five months ago and has yet to get a decision. He is not happy. He complained and was reminded that there are administrative processes that must be followed and that the Border Patrol has the final say in these matters. Huckelberry then sent a letter to the Arizona contingent in the United States Senate and House asking for help in getting his answer. Five months does seem like a long time to process an application.
But wait, there's more! Pima County recently announced a study that has determined for every dollar spent on overtime, another six dollars in retirement obligations are generated. This could very well be true, but the timing makes it suspect.
The most striking aspect of the whole circus is the inability of Pima County to see any value in the program beyond the ability to divert some of the money to the county coffers. There is an inability or unwillingness to view the funds as part of a larger comprehensive program that has value for the county.
The federal government apparently sees value in including local law enforcement agencies in its border security mission. This makes sense in that local agencies have an interest in what goes on in their jurisdiction, local agencies have local knowledge and coordination among agencies increases the safety of everyone in remote areas.
It is right for the federal government to subsidize some of the increased costs borne by the local agency. That is the reason for the money. While some of the funds may be used for humanitarian aid, that comes after the needs of the program are met, not before.
Call me crazy, but I think that capturing hit teams before they hunt down and murder drug smugglers for their drugs and/or money is of value; and I think that rescuing a young woman who paid a coyote $5,000 to take her to Chicago (that's $4,000 for transportation and $1,000 for "rape insurance") is of value.
Those in authority at Pima County should be looking at the big picture, not just the acquisition of $200,000.