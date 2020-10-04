 Skip to main content
Join Ann Kirkpatrick, Supervisors #5 candidate Fernando Gonzales in candidate chats this week

Elections

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Monday, Oct. 5. The easiest way to do so is online at servicearizona.com 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Our Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board endorsement interviews wrap up this week with the final two candidate chats.

We’ve held almost two dozen candidate interviews over Zoom in the past three weeks and we’ve been heartened by the enthusiastic participation from Tucsonans who joined the sessions and posed questions of their own.

Find the videos posted at https://tucson.com/news/election/

And check out “How Mail-In Voting Works in Pima County” by David Fitzsimmons and starring a very civic-minded quail.

We will be hosting Pima County Board of Supervisors #5 candidate Fernando Gonzales Monday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. and Congressional District 2 incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.

If you’d like to join the conservations please email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com to request the Zoom link.

Our Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board Candidate Endorsements will be published the day early ballots are mailed, Wednesday, Oct. 7.

We will publish information on the ballot propositions later in the week.

