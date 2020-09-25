Join Martha McSally chat Monday 9/28 at 11 a.m.

The Star’s Editorial Board is holding interviews with candidates on the ballot in the upcoming general election and we’re inviting you to join us via Zoom. If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line. Please send separate emails for each session. We will add interviews as they are confirmed.
Monday, Sept. 28
- 11 a.m. Senate candidate Martha McSally
- 1 p.m. Arizona Corporation Commission
Tuesday, Sept. 29
- 4-5:30 p.m. TUSD candidate student forum (only students ask questions)
Wednesday, Sept. 30
11:15 a.m. Senate candidate Mark Kelly
Thursday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. Congressional District 3
Tuesday, Oct. 6
12:15 p.m. Congressional District 2 Ann Kirkpatrick
