Join Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen for a Thanksgiving Zoom this afternoon
The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat has been a mainstay during the election, and with the holiday season now officially here, we’re expanding our repertoire to themed episodes! Our first one is this Thanksgiving Day afternoon for a very social(-ly distanced) Thanksgiving.

We are offering up a turkey day chat of thanks hosted by our editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, with special appearances by writer and producer Edward Celaya and cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day reader chat at 2 p.m., email Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com.

She’ll send the Zoom link out this morning.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

NOTE: Sports columnist Greg Hansen will join us Dec. 3.

