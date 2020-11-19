Join Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen for a Thanksgiving Zoom

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat has been a mainstay during these difficult times, and with the holiday season fast approaching, we're expanding our repertoire to special themed holiday episodes. This week's offering will feature a Turkey Day chat with our editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day reader chat at 2 p.m., email Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com.
She'll send the Zoom link out next Thursday morning.
We hope to see (or hear) you there!
NOTE: Sports columnist Greg Hansen will join us Dec. 3.
