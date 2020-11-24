Join Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen for a Thanksgiving Zoom

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat has been a mainstay during the election, and with the holiday season fast approaching, we’re expanding our repertoire to special, themed holiday episodes!
This week we are offering up a turkey day chat with our editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, with special appearances by writer and producer Edward Celaya and cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day reader chat at 2 p.m., email Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com.
She’ll send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.
We hope to see (or hear) you there!
Note: Sports columnist Greg Hansen will join us Dec. 3.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!