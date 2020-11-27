 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Opinion Page team and special guest Greg Hansen for their weekly Zoom
editor's pick

Join Opinion Page team and special guest Greg Hansen for their weekly Zoom

Greg Hansen logo
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat has become pretty versatile. What started as a way for our Opinion Page team to take a few reader questions live has transformed into a weekly show featuring the personalities, politicians and policymakers that make Pima County go. We even did a holiday show!

While the team usually sticks to politics, they are diving into sports this week. And who better to help guide the conversation and take questions from the audience than the Daily Star’s longtime sports columnist Greg Hansen?

Greg will join our host, writer and producer Edward Celaya, as well as our zany cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, as they talk about topics ranging from NCAA expectations for the men’s and women’s basketball teams to the likelihood of the pandemic scuttling even more of the upcoming local sports calendar.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our Thursday, Dec. 3, reader chat at 2 p.m., email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com.

He’ll send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Recently re-elected Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy voted against certifying the county's election results. That has a few letter writers offering their thoughts on the matter, in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Is Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey doing enough to combat the latest wave of COVID-19 facing the state? Or is he doing too little? Our letter writers have some thoughts on that in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers still can't get enough of Rudy Giuliani's "press conference" from last week, which featured the former mayor of New York City apparently leaking hair-dye from his sideburns while spouting conspiracy theories. 

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News