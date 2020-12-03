 Skip to main content
Join Opinion Page team and special guest Greg Hansen today at 2 p.m.
Join Opinion Page team and special guest Greg Hansen today at 2 p.m.

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat has become pretty versatile. You might even call it a dual threat.

What started as a way for our Opinion Page team to take a few reader questions live has transformed into a weekly show featuring the personalities, politicians and policymakers that make Pima County go. We even did a holiday show!

While the team usually sticks to politics, it decided to call an audible into the sports world this week. And who better to help guide the conversation and take questions from the audience than the Arizona Daily Star’s longtime sports columnist Greg Hansen?

Greg will join our host, writer and producer Edward Celaya, as well as our zany cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, as they talk about topics ranging from NCAA expectations for the UA men’s and women’s basketball teams to the likelihood of the pandemic scuttling even more of the upcoming local sports calendar.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to today’s reader chat at 2 p.m., email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out early this morning.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

Greg Hansen
OPINION: Recently re-elected Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy voted against certifying the county's election results. That has a few letter writers offering their thoughts on the matter, in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

OPINION: Our letter writers share their thoughts about Pima County Supervisors Steve Christy and Ally Miller voting not to certify Pima County's election results. That and more in this post-Thanksgiving mailbag.

OPINION: Our letter writers can't get enough President Donald Trump's legal team, a.k.a "The Gang Who Couldn't Sue Straight," led by Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and, before last week, Sidney Powell.

OPINION: Have you heard of the Battle of Barnum Hill? It's where Tucsonans have made their voices heard about changes to the Reid Park landmark, which is now under construction as part of an expansion by the Reid Park Zoo.

