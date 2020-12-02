Join Opinion Page team and special guest Greg Hansen tomorrow

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat has become pretty versatile. You might even call it a dual threat.
What started as a way for our Opinion Page team to take a few reader questions live has transformed into a weekly show featuring the personalities, politicians and policymakers that make Pima County go. We even did a holiday show!
While the team usually sticks to politics, it decided to call an audible into the sports world this week. And who better to help guide the conversation and take questions from the audience than the Arizona Daily Star’s longtime sports columnist Greg Hansen?
Greg will join our host, writer and producer Edward Celaya, as well as our zany cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, as they talk about topics ranging from NCAA expectations for the UA men’s and women’s basketball teams to the likelihood of the pandemic scuttling even more of the upcoming local sports calendar.
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our Thursday, Dec. 3, reader chat at 2 p.m., email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.
We hope to see (or hear) you there!
