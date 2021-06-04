 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat and pet show and tell
Tebow, Sara Brown’s dog.

 Sara Brown

Our weekly Opinion reader chats have featured human guests for more than a year — it’s time to feature our family members who share their opinions with a woof, meow, squeak, squawk or silent stare that says it all. Join the Star Opinion team for a pet show and tell on Thursday, June 10, at 2 p.m.

We want to see your pets!If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 954 9684 0271 and password: 992934.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

