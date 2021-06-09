 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat for a pet show and tell
editor's pick

Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat for a pet show and tell

Prof. Tubbies, David Fitzsimmons’ cat.

Our weekly Opinion Reader Chats have featured human guests for more than a year — it’s time to feature our family members who share their opinions with a woof, meow, squeak, squawk or silent stare that says it all. Join the Star Opinion team for a pet show and tell Thursday, June 10, at 2 p.m.

We want to see your pets!If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 954 9684 0271 and password: 992934.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

View last week’s chat at tucne.ws/1hs2.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor June 9
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 9

  • Updated

OPINION: Rep. Finchem has been endorsed by 9/11 Police Commissioner, Bernard Kerik for Arizona Secretary of State. What are your thoughts? Write a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News