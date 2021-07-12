Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with author Kristen Cook

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, July 15, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Kristen Cook, a local author.
An almost-native Tucsonan, Cook is a writer, mom and budding ukulele player as well as a former columnist and award-winning reporter for the Arizona Daily Star for 26 years. She is also the author of two books: “This” and “That.”
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.