 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with beekeeper Monica Miksa-King
editor's pick

Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with beekeeper Monica Miksa-King

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, May 13, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Monica Miksa-King, a third-generation beekeeper who will share her knowledge about bees living in Southern Arizona and how she does live swarm and hive removals.

Miksa-King is the current vice president and past president of the Southern Arizona Beekeepers Association.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion Coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com

She will send out a Zoom invitation Thursday.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News