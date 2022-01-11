 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Beverely Elliott
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Beverely Elliott

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. with retired educator Beverely Elliott, a founder and executive director of the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, who’ll be joining us to talk about preserving and celebrating the Black experience in Southern Arizona and around the world.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us your suggestions. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

