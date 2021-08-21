Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Carl Olson, bug expert

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Carol Olson, the bug man.
Carl Olson, now retired after 38 years as the UA Department of Entomology associate curator of the insect research collection, extension entomologist and lecturer, is still active in the bug community. He has authored two books on Southwest insects and trains many local docent groups.
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.