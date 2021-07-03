 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with case manager Melissa Maize
The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, July 8, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Melissa Maize, case manager for Banner University Health Plan.

Maize has a bachelor’s degree in human services/management. She became a case manager in 2016 starting with Bridgeway, then in 2018 rolled over to an ALTCS (Arizona Long Term Care System) case manager for the Banner University Health Plan.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

Melissa Maize

