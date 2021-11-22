 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Chef Janos Wilder, James Beard Award winner
editor's pick

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat on a different day the week of Thanksgiving. The chat will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be chef Janos Wilder, James Beard Award winner.

Wilder is a gastronomical superstar in Tucson, famous for his locally sourced Southwestern cuisine. Come chat with us and feed your inner foodie!

If you would like to join the conversation Tuesday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us to suggest. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
