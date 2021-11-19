 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Chef Janos Wilder, James Beard Award winner
editor's pick

Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Chef Janos Wilder, James Beard Award winner

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat on a different day the week of Thanksgiving. The chat will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be chef Janos Wilder, James Beard Award winner.

Wilder is a gastronomical superstar in Tucson, famous for his locally sourced Southwestern cuisine. Come chat with us and feed your inner foodie!

If you would like to join the conversation Tuesday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us your suggestions. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

Wilder

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Focus on Alzheimer’s Awareness & Family Caregivers
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Focus on Alzheimer’s Awareness & Family Caregivers

OPINION: "As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, I understand the challenges Arizona caregivers are facing. People living with Alzheimer’s are often more active and agitated at night when caregivers need their sleep most. Those that care for them are often family or friends. Most are unpaid. Many caregivers face giving up their full-time jobs, choosing early retirement, or part-time work," writes Tucsonan Laura Vitkus. 

Renée Schafer Horton: Exercise, vaccines make for happy Thanksgiving
Local Editorials and Opinion

Renée Schafer Horton: Exercise, vaccines make for happy Thanksgiving

OPINION: "Because both health and vaccination are important, how ’bout we head toward Thanksgiving with shots in our arms and a plan to moderate some of that food in our bellies? Then, after our wonderful meals, instead of crashing into a food coma, head outside for a hike in the glorious weather, a bike ride on the Loop or a family game of football," writes regular columnist Renée Schafer Horton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News