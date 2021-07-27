Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Christopher Castro, UA professor of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, July 29, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Christopher Castro, associate head of the University of Arizona’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
Castro researches climate in North America by using regional atmospheric modeling. His projects engage the operational weather-forecast community and water-resource providers in the Southwest.
His doctoral and postdoctoral work applied a regional atmospheric model to the investigation of North American summer climate. He is a former Fulbright scholar and has been recognized for research excellence in studying long-term changes in North American monsoon precipitation by the Strategic Environmental Research and Development program.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.