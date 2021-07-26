 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Christopher Castro, UA professor of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences
editor's pick

Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Christopher Castro, UA professor of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, July 29, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Christopher Castro, associate head of the University of Arizona’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Castro researches climate in North America by using regional atmospheric modeling. His projects engage the operational weather-forecast community and water-resource providers in the Southwest.

His doctoral and postdoctoral work applied a regional atmospheric model to the investigation of North American summer climate. He is a former Fulbright scholar and has been recognized for research excellence in studying long-term changes in North American monsoon precipitation by the Strategic Environmental Research and Development program.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

Christopher L. Castro

Castro
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Levi Tenen: Starlink threatens our solitude
Local Editorials and Opinion

Levi Tenen: Starlink threatens our solitude

OPINION: "Congress should mandate that there be internet deadzones, particularly over areas where the imprint of society is already “considerably reduced” and chances for solitude are high, such as within federally-designated wilderness," writes Tucson native Levi Tenen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News