Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with City Manager, Michael Ortega

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, June 3, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Michael Ortega, Tucson city manager.
Ortega has been city manager for six years and oversees the city’s 4,500 employees and $1.7 billion annual budget.
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 970 2805 5684 and password: 707782.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.