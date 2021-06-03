 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with City Manager, Michael Ortega
The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, June 3, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Michael Ortega, Tucson city manager.

Ortega has been city manager for six years and oversees the city’s 4,500 employees and $1.7 billion annual budget.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 970 2805 5684 and password: 707782.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

View last week’s chat at tucne.ws/1hr9.

