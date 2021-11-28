 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Cristie Street, Managing partner of nextrio, cybersecurity
The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Cristie Street, managing partner of Nextrio.

Protecting your digital identity is just as important as your physical safety — so think of this as a “self-defense class” for your data! Street will discuss tips and resources to help you protect your personal information and your devices. We’ll talk (without a lot of geek-speak!)about some of the most common vulnerabilities, and you’ll take away actionable advice that helps you stay a step ahead of the scammers, thieves and hackers.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us to suggest. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

