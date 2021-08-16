 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with David Devine, local author about Tucson's history
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with David Devine, local author about Tucson's history

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. In pre-celebration of Tucson’s 246th birthday on Aug. 20, our special guest will be David Devine, local author who writes about the history of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Devine writes about subjects ranging from Tucson’s history since the 1854 Gadsden Purchase to the history of St. Luke’s in the Desert to tales, both serious and lighthearted, from territorial Tucson.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

David Devine

Devine
